Fatal Crash Shuts Down Portion of SR-60 Eastbound Near YeeHaw Junction

Fatal Crash Shuts Down Portion of SR-60 Near Kenansville Road in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL (June 21, 2025) – A fatal crash occurred Saturday afternoon on State Road 60 in Osceola County, leading to a road closure and ongoing investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

According to early reports from FHP, the accident happened at approximately 3:54 p.m. about 1.5 miles west of Kenansville Road, near the Okeechobee County line. At least one fatality has been confirmed.

As of now, SR-60 is blocked in the area as authorities investigate the scene and work to clear the roadway. The Florida Highway Patrol has not yet released the identity of the victim or the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes if traveling Eastbound towards Vero or Florida Turnpike on SR-60.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.