Osceola Sheriff’s Office Arrests Man Who Molested A Young Girl For Four Years Starting When Girl Was 8 Years Old

On June 4, 2024, a deputy with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address here in Osceola County to take a report from a teenager who alleged she had been the victim of sexual abuse nearly 4 years ago.



The victim reported that the person who had abused her was Mr. Giancarlo Gonzalez-Nieves. She reported that this abuse started when she was roughly 8 years old and continued until she was roughly 12 years old. At the time of this abuse, the alleged abuser, Mr. Gonzalez-Nieves, was over the age of 18.



The deputies taking this report began working with detectives with the Special Victim’s Unit at the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Throughout the detective’s investigation they were able to obtain multiple admissions from Mr. Gonzalez-Nieves that confirmed the allegations of abuse from the victim. This abuse occurred at a residential home on Pleasant Hill Rd. in Kissimmee Florida.



A warrant for the arrest of Mr. Gonzalez-Nieves was submitted and executed on June 27, 2024. Mr. Gonzalez-Nieves is now under arrest for the crime of Sexual Battery (suspect over 18 and a victim under 12). This charge is a capital offense in the State of Florida.



If there are any other victims or witnesses aware of any information regarding Mr. Gonzalez-Nieves, please come forward and help us seek justice by calling the number below.



The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to serving our community and increasing public safety. Anyone with information related to this case or any other similar incidents, please contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office