Massive Fiery Vehicle Crash With Injuries Forces Full Closure of I-4 at Mile Marker 59

Kissimmee, FL – June 16, 2025

A major crash involving a semi-truck fire has forced the closure of all eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 4 near mile marker 59 in Osceola County.

The crash occurred around 10:39 a.m. on I-4 westbound in the area of State Road 429 (mile marker 59) in Kissimmee. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the collision involved a 2017 Ford Focus and a semi-truck. Preliminary evidence suggests that after the initial impact, the semi-truck struck a guardrail and became fully engulfed in flames.

Photos from the scene show intense flames and thick black smoke pouring from the burning vehicle.

As of now, both directions of I-4 remain completely shut down, and traffic is being diverted. Westbound traffic is being rerouted east of mile marker 59. Tow trucks are on scene, and crews are working to clear the wreckage. Authorities say the closure will likely continue for an extended period to allow for cleanup and investigation.

Despite the dramatic fire, officials have confirmed there were no transports from this crash. The incident remains under investigation.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Daily Ridge News will continue to provide updates as more details become available.