Polk State College Awarded $2.8 Million Job Growth Grant to Establish Welding Program, Advance Workforce Training

Monday, June 16, 2025 — FloridaCommerce announced today that Polk State College is one of five colleges awarded a Florida Job Growth Grant to expand its advanced manufacturing and industrial trades training programs. The $2.8 million grant will support the College’s Manufacturing and Industrial Excellence: Specializing Polk County’s Workforce for Future Growth project, designed to meet regional workforce demands and strengthen the local economy.

The grant will allow Polk State to launch a welding program as well as enhance its existing Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machining Program. Over the three-year grant period, it is anticipated that 300 students will receive CNC or welding education, with the goal of an 85% student completion rate by June 2028.

“With advanced manufacturing on the rise across Florida, this grant helps us directly align our programs with industry needs. By expanding our training options, we are preparing more individuals for in-demand careers in high-tech industries,” said Dr. Angela Garcia Falconetti, President of Polk State College. “We are grateful to FloridaCommerce for entrusting Polk State with the task of preparing highly skilled machinists and welding professionals for our state’s workforce.”

Key developments include:

New training in welding for certifications including SMAW, GMAW, and OSHA-10

A third CNC track for Multi-Axis Machining

Increased capacity to reduce student waitlists

The development and strengthening of new and existing partnerships such as those with NASA HUNCH, Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation and Catapult

This initiative builds on the College’s strong track record of student success and job placement. Enrollment in the CNC Program has already grown 46% as of August 2024 and recent data shows approximately 90% of CNC completers achieve employment in the field.

“This grant could not come at a more critical time for our College as Polk State is on the cusp of significant growth in workforce training,” said Patricia Collins, Executive Director of Polk State Corporate College. “We will continue to build a strong talent pipeline for growing industries in Polk County and across our State of Florida.”

About Polk State College

Located in Winter Haven, Florida, and established in 1964, Polk State College is a multi-campus institution serving more than 14,000 students with Bachelor of Applied Science, Bachelor of Science, Associate in Arts, and Associate in Science degrees, as well as 9,000 individuals in a wide range of certificate and workforce training programs. The College also operates three charter high schools.

Polk State’s advantages include small class sizes; hands-on learning; dedicated faculty; day and night classes; online options; affordable tuition; excellent financial aid; and a diverse community and vibrant student life, including fine arts opportunities, clubs, and intercollegiate athletics.