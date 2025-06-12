Polk County Launches Website for Behavioral Health Resources

Polk County Behavioral Health Resources

Bartow, (June 12, 2025) — Polk County’s behavioral health team has launched a website to help those seeking mental health and substance use disorder resources in the county. The website features a directory of behavioral health providers in Polk County, blogs from local professionals focusing on relevant health topics, as well as a statistical dashboard and provider accessibility in the county.

According to reports from the Florida Department of Health in Polk, in 2022, about 17% of adults (18 years or older) reported poor mental health on 14 or more days out of the past 30. In the same year, about 30% of middle and high school students who attended Polk County public schools reported having felt sad or hopeless for two or more weeks in a row and stopped doing usual activities in the past year.

“There is nothing as unbearable as seeing a person suffer and knowing that there may be a resource available to meet their behavioral health needs,” said Holly Vida, Behavioral Health Program Manager. “Our hope is that this website will provide a starting point for individuals seeking resources for themselves, or for friends or family members trying to help a loved one.”

In addition to behavioral health information, the website provides resources to help Polk County residents address supplemental aspects of well-being, including health coverage, transportation to and from medical appointments, food resources and housing.

The website was funded through a grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

Visit the website at www.polkcountybehavioralhealthresources.org or www.pcbhr.org.