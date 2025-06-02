Polk County Men Charged With Animal Neglect After Dogs Rescued From 107-Degree Home

On Friday, May 30, 2025, deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men on multiple counts of animal neglect after discovering six dogs living in deplorable conditions inside a residence with no power or ventilation.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they were unable to make contact with anyone at the residence but observed and heard multiple dogs inside the home. The home had no power and there were no windows open for air circulation. The temperature inside the home was measured at 107 degrees Fahrenheit.

The dogs were visibly panting and the inside of the home was covered in trash, feces, and urine, the odors of which could be smelled from outside the home. In one of the bedrooms deputies observed trash and items stacked to the ceiling making it impossible to navigate through the residence, forcing them to climb over items and through feces to get around. No food or drinkable water was accessible to the dogs.

PCSO deputies conducted an emergency seizure of the animals. Body temperatures of the dogs reached as high as 105 degrees Fahrenheit and ammonia levels in the home registered 25 ppm, a hazardous reading compared to the standard 0 ppm for clean air.

During the investigation, 29-year-old Alan Alderman and 65-year-old Thornton Arnold arrived at the property where they claimed only two of the dogs were theirs, three belonged to Alderman’s girlfriend who is currently in jail, and they were unaware the sixth dog existed. They were both placed under arrest and booked into the Polk County Jail.

All dogs were taken to Polk County Animal Control for medical evaluation and treatment.

Alan Alderman and Thornton Arnold were both charged with six counts of animal neglect, a first degree misdemeanor.

“We don’t tolerate animal abuse in Polk County. These dogs suffered due to pure neglect and now, their abusers are right where they belong.”– Grady Judd, Sheriff