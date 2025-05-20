A Tradition of Joy: How a Missed Field Trip Sparked Loughman Oaks’ Elementary Beloved Carnival

By Anita Todd

LOUGHMAN – Fifteen years ago, when a group of third graders at Loughman Oaks Elementary missed out on a field trip, one couple stepped in to lift their spirits — with games, carnival food, and a few small prizes. What began as a simple act of kindness has since grown into the cherished Loughman Oaks Carnival, an annual tradition filled with laughter, cotton candy, and dunk-tank splashes.

Shannon and Joel DeGraaf — the principal’s secretary and the school’s media specialist, respectively — are the driving force behind the Loughman Oaks Carnival, which returns tomorrow (May 21). The couple works nearly year-round to ensure the event’s success, and the setup takes place over the two days prior.

“We just decided to make this something the entire school could enjoy,” Shannon said.

From the first day of the school year, fundraising kicks off for the massive event — a feat, considering everything at the Carnival is free for the school’s 1,300-plus students. It’s a team effort: administrators, teachers, students, and community members all pitch in.

Past carnival events Photo Credit Loughman Oaks Elementary School

Funding comes from cookie dough and chocolate bar sales, a student Christmas shop, a portion of Kona Ice truck proceeds, and dress-down days when students pay to wear “civilian” clothes instead of uniforms.

“The students look forward to it all year,” Shannon said.

Originally part of the school’s Positive Choices — or Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) — initiative, the Carnival has evolved alongside Loughman Oaks’ transition to a Renaissance School, a model that emphasizes relationships, trust, and communication.

“This year, we are including attendance and academics along with behavior,” said Principal Keila Pagan. “Now they can earn tickets for all those positive behaviors.”

Yes, tickets — students accumulate them throughout the year by demonstrating good behavior, strong attendance, and academic achievement. Some students earn so many tickets they can’t even use them all, Pagan noted.

Past carnival events Photo Credit Loughman Oaks Elementary School

Classes attend the Carnival in grade-level groups, rotating through two hours of games, food, and fun. Midway-style treats — cotton candy, nachos, funnel cakes, sno-cones, and hot dogs — are all purchased with one ticket each.

There are also hands-on activities like face painting, nail decorating, cake walks, raffles, bingo, and cookie decorating. Games include Bozo the Bucket, washer toss, volleyball, tic-tac-toe, duck pond, and ping pong pool — all costing one ticket per activity.

While students are busy having fun, the real heavy lifting happens behind the scenes. Teachers, administrators, and volunteers juggle their daily responsibilities while helping the Carnival run smoothly.

“The staff here still do their jobs, but when they have time, they help out with the Carnival,” Shannon said.

Joel, meanwhile, builds a new game every year.

“They really put a lot of time into this,” said Pagan. “I have never seen anyone so dedicated to a project.”

Tomorrow, passersby should expect to hear the sounds of laughter, smell the scent of funnel cakes in the air, and know that — for a few magical hours — Loughman Oaks has been transformed into a Carnival to remember.