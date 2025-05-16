Eleven suspects arrested during undercover investigation focusing on those who travel to have sex with minors

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint-agency investigation focusing on those who prey upon and travel to meet children for unlawful sexual activity from May 2nd through 10th, 2025, during which 11 men were arrested for multiple felonies. PCSO detectives were joined by detectives from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Hardee County Sheriff’s Office, Auburndale Police, Davenport Police, Pinellas Park Police, Tampa Police, and St. Petersburg Police detectives assigned to a Homeland Security Investigations task force.

The suspects communicated with and solicited who they thought were children or guardians of children online. Nine suspects showed up to an undercover location in Polk County at separate times to sexually batter children.Detectives went to one local suspect’s house during the operation and arrested him; and obtained an arrest warrant for another registered sex offender suspect (from Tampa) who committed crimes against who he thought was a child online – the Tampa Police Department took him into custody.

In all, detectives filed 50 felony charges against these 11 suspects.

“It is extremely disturbing when we encounter nasty child predators like these who are very eager to have sex with children. This is why we conduct these types of undercover operations. Keeping children safe is our number one priority, and we appreciate our partnering agencies, without whom we would not be as successful in apprehending these dangerous offenders.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

SUSPECTS ARRESTED:

1. 46-year-old Nicholas Capehart, DOB 3/15/1979, of Riverview, FL. Capehart sent social media messages to an undercover detective who was posing as a 14-year-old girl. He told the girl he was looking for a “sex friend.” He asked her if she was home alone and said he wanted to come “teach her sex” and told her that he was falling for her and wanted to make her his permanent girlfriend. He told detectives that he is married, currently a salesman, and previously served 10 years in the Marines.

Capehart was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

· Traveling to meet a minor (F2)

· Use of two-way communication device to commit a felony (F3)

· Use of computer to seduce a child (F3)

· Attempted lewd/lascivious battery on a minor (F3)

· Resisting arrest (M1)

2. 59-year-old Gregory Ludee Cooper, DOB 9/2/1965, of Wesley Chapel, FL. Cooper sent social media messages to an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old boy. Cooper’s online dating profile says he is a “daddy looking for a younger boy.” He sent explicit sexual messages describing what he wanted to do with the boy, and said that he would be patient. He brought an orange soda and gummy snacks to the undercover location.

Cooper was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

· Attempted lewd/lascivious conduct by person over 18 (F2)

· Traveling to meet a minor (F2)

· Use of two-way communication device to commit a felony (F3)

· Use of computer to seduce a child (F2)

3. 50-year-old Eric Corliss, DOB 6/3/1974, of Lakeland, FL. Corliss sent social media messages to an undercover detective posing as a family member who was selling the sexual services of a 15-year-old female (human trafficking). At the same time, Corliss was soliciting undercover detectives who were posing online as prostitutes. He asked the detective “are you with law enforcement” and then asked for the address of where the girl would be offered to him in exchange for money. While Corliss told the detective he was en route, he diverted to another undisclosed location to meet with who he thought was a prostitute, and was taken into custody during that part of the investigation. He told detectives he is a regional executive at Red Cross, and he is married.

Corliss was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

· Use of a computer to solicit parent/guardian (F3)

· Use of two-way communication device to commit a felony (F3)

· Solicit prostitute (M1) – 3 counts

4. 26-year-old Vernen Cunningham, DOB 5/24/1998, of Orlando, FL. Cunningham sent social media messages to an undercover detective posing as a family member who was selling the sexual services of a 15-year-old female (human trafficking). He repeatedly asked for photos of the girl and asked “you’re not the law, right?” He took an Uber to the undisclosed location, where he was taken into custody. He brought cookies. He told detectives he is from the Bahamas. Detectives confirmed he is in the country illegally. As such, his charges are enhanced, and ICE was notified.

Cunningham was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

· Human trafficking (FL)

· Traveling to meet a minor (F1)

· Use of two-way communication device to commit a felony (F2)

· Use of computer to solicit parent/guardian (F2)

5. 54-year-old Arthur Lee Dennard, DOB 8/15/1970), a registered sex offender from Tampa, FL. Dennard sent social media messages to an undercover detective who was posing as a 15-year-old girl. Among his very sexually charged messages, he told her he was going to “make love” to her and that he was going to put a baby in her. Detectives positively identified the suspect and checked his criminal history, which revealed he is a six time convicted felon in Florida, is a designated sexual offender, and has been to state prison twice. His prior arrests are:

· 2007 – Tampa PD arrest – Unlawful sexual activity with a minor (served 6 years in prison)

· 2008 – HCSO arrest – failure to comply with sex offender registration laws

· 2013 – HCSO arrest – failure to comply with sex offender registration laws

· 2014 – HCSO arrest – failure to comply with sex offender registration laws

Detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest and he was taken into custody by Tampa PD on May 12, 2025. He is charged with:

· Use of two-way communication device to commit a felony (F3)

· Use of computer to seduce a child (F3)

6. 37-year-old Shaun Russel Hamel, DOB 8/28/1987, of Winter Haven, FL. Hamel sent social media messages to an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl. He sent her very explicit sexual messages and several photos of his private parts. He repeatedly referred to himself as “daddy.” Detectives responded to his home in Winter Haven and took him into custody without incident. He is charged with:

· Transmission of material harmful to a minor (F3) – 8 counts

· Use of two-way communication device to commit a felony (F3)

· Use of computer to seduce a child (F3)

7. 57-year-old Joseph Lee Jones, Jr., DOB 4/24/1968, of Dover, FL. Jones sent social media messages to an undercover detective posing as a family member who was selling the sexual services of a 15-year-old female (human trafficking). He stopped to get cash on the way to the undercover location, and brought condoms. He told detectives he is unemployed and receives $1,600 a month in disability benefits.

Jones was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

· Human trafficking (FL)

· Traveling to meet a minor (F1)

· Use of two-way communication device to commit a felony (F2)

· Use of computer to solicit parent/guardian (F2)

8. 43-year-old Matthew Klein, DOB 10/11/1981, of Lakeland, FL. Klein sent social media messages to two difference undercover detectives on two different dating apps, who were both posing as 14-year-old boys. He told the “boys” that he was 40 years old, and described in detail the sex acts he wanted to perform with them. He told detectives that he has met up with a young male under the age of 18 in the past (this is now an ongoing investigation). He also told detectives that he is HIV positive.

Klein was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

· Traveling to meet a minor (F1)

· Use of two-way communication device to commit a felony (F2) – 2 counts

· Use of computer to solicit parent/guardian (F2) – 2 counts

· Attempted lewd/lascivious conduct by person over 18 (F2)

· Misrepresenting age using computer to seduce a child (F2)

· Attempted sexual contact by HIV infected person without informing partner (F3)

9. 35-year-old Aston William Mack, DOB 10/6/1989, of Deltona, FL. Mack sent social media messages to an undercover detective posing as a family member who was selling the sexual services of a 15-year-old female (human trafficking). He repeatedly asked for photos of the girl and was worried this was a law enforcement operation.

Mack was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

· Human trafficking (FL)

· Traveling to meet a minor (F1)

· Use of two-way communication device to commit a felony (F2)

· Use of computer to solicit parent/guardian (F2)

· Resisting arrest (M1)

10. 38-year-old V Jay Matos III, DOB 11/24/1986, of Lakeland, FL. Matos sent social media messages to an undercover detective posing as a family member who was selling the sexual services of a 15-year-old female (human trafficking). He brought cash and condoms to the location.

Matos was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

· Human trafficking (FL)

· Traveling to meet a minor (F1)

· Use of two-way communication device to commit a felony (F2)

· Use of computer to solicit parent/guardian (F2)

11. 40-year-old Domingo Fransisco Miguel,DOB 3/13/1985, of Lakeland, FL. Miguel sent social media messages to an undercover detective posing as a family member who was selling the sexual services of a 15-year-old female (human trafficking). He repeatedly asked for photos of the girl and made statements that he thought this was a setup by law enforcement. He brought cash and condoms to the location.

Miguel was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

· Human trafficking (FL)

· Traveling to meet a minor (F1)

· Use of two-way communication device to commit a felony (F2)

· Use of computer to solicit parent/guardian (F2)