Fort Meade Community Loses An Icon – In Loving Memory Of Robert Bell

Fort Meade – Robert A. Bell, age 88, passed away Friday, August 16, 2024. He was born May 9, 1936 in Fort Meade, FL to Adrian & Katherine Bell. He graduated from Fort Meade High School. Robert went to the University of Florida where he played in the Gator Marching Band. He then joined the US Army. Robert was the Owner/Operator of Bell Typewriter Sales & Service in Fort Meade, he was honored to provide typewriter repair services for all schools in Polk, Hardee, Highlands, Desoto and Hillsborough for 60 plus years, he was initially trained by his father AP Bell starting in his late teens. Robert was a member of the Fort Meade Methodist Church and a lifelong Florida Gator fan.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years Virginia Hancock Bell of Fort Meade, three sons Ronnie Bell, Robbie Bell & wife Melony and Paul Bell & wife Kim, daughter Leigh Belcher & husband Joe all of Fort Meade. Twelve grandchildren Ashley Barnett & husband Wesley, Whitnie Hettum & husband Emmet, Laura Prazdnicane Bell, Tanner Bell & wife Emalee, Hunter Bell & wife Charli, Kaylee Lambert & husband Ryan, Katie Bell, Ginna Bell, Adrienne Bell, Cameron Belcher, Shannon Belcher and Robbie Belcher. Eight great grandchildren Tammy, Scout, Josie, Raleigh, Birdie, Colton, Lily and Abby.

Family will receive friends Tuesday, August 20, 2024 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at McLean Funeral Home in Fort Meade, FL.

Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at McLean Funeral Home.

Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Meade, FL.

Memorials may be made to the Methodist Church, 135 E. Broadway, Fort Meade, FL 33841 or Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences to the family at www.WhiddenMcLeanfuneralhome.com