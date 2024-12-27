6th Case Of Rabies In Polk County Reported

The sixth case of rabies in Polk County this year has been confirmed in the area of Oak Avenue, Fort Meade.

On Thursday, December 19, 2024, a dead bat was found inside a kennel with three Alaskan huskies – the dogs’ owner does not know if one of the dogs killed the bat or not. All three dogs are vaccinated.

The bat was sent to the State Laboratory in Tampa; test results were received at Animal Control today, confirming the bat tested positive for rabies.

“Luckily this family’s pets are vaccinated against this dangerous disease. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you come into contact with sick, injured, or deceased wildlife.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

Please do not approach any animal that is acting in an unusual or suspicious manner. If you think you or your pet has had an “exposure,” please contact the PCSO Animal Control Section at 863.577.1762.