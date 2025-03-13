Exciting Events Happening in Polk County This Weekend

Polk County, Florida, is buzzing with activities this weekend, offering residents and visitors a variety of events to enjoy. Whether you’re looking for outdoor adventures, community involvement, or family-friendly entertainment, there’s something for everyone. Here’s a roundup of some must-attend events happening on March 15-16, 2025.

Biodiversity Bingo Buggy Tour

Date & Time: Saturday, March 15, 2025, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: The Nature Conservancy’s Tiger Creek Preserve, Babson Park, FL

Take a guided buggy tour through the stunning Tiger Creek Preserve and participate in an interactive game of biodiversity bingo. This event is perfect for nature lovers who want to learn more about Florida’s diverse ecosystem.

Community Litter Clean-Up

Date & Time: Saturday, March 15, 2025, 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Location: Lake Wales Family Recreation Center, Lake Wales, FL

Join fellow community members in beautifying the city by participating in a local litter clean-up. Supplies will be provided, and volunteers of all ages are encouraged to help keep Polk County clean and green.

International Market World

Date & Time: Friday to Sunday, March 14-16, 2025, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Location: 1052 US-92, Auburndale, FL

Explore one of Central Florida’s largest flea markets, featuring over 1,200 vendors selling everything from fresh produce to antiques. Enjoy live entertainment, including alligator shows and music performances.

Polk Senior Games

Date: Ongoing through March 16, 2025

Location: Various venues across Polk County

The Polk Senior Games feature a range of athletic and recreational competitions, offering seniors the opportunity to stay active and engaged in a fun and supportive environment.

Forever Elvis ‘73

Date & Time: Sunday, March 16, 2025, 7:00 PM

Location: Polk Theatre, Lakeland, FL

Experience an unforgettable tribute to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll as five-time World Champion Elvis Presley Tribute Artist Dwight Icenhower brings the 50s, 60s, and 70s eras of Elvis to life. This performance promises to be a must-see for Elvis fans and music lovers alike. Visit polktheatre.org for tickets and more information.

Detroit Tigers Spring Training Games

Date & Time:

Saturday, March 15, 2025, 1:05 PM Opponent: Philadelphia Phillies Location: BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater, FL

Sunday, March 16, 2025, 1:05 PM Opponent: Baltimore Orioles Location: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, FL



Baseball fans can catch the Detroit Tigers in action during their Spring Training games this weekend. On Saturday, they face the Philadelphia Phillies in Clearwater. On Sunday, they return home to Lakeland to play against the Baltimore Orioles. For ticket information and the complete Spring Training schedule, visit the official Detroit Tigers Spring Training page.

With a variety of activities happening this weekend, Polk County promises an exciting time for all. Be sure to check event details and any registration requirements before attending. Enjoy your weekend!