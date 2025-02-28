Lake Wales Mardi Gras 2025: History, Parade, and Events You Can’t Miss!

The Lake Wales Mardi Gras, a vibrant celebration rooted in community spirit, has been a cherished tradition since its inception in 1984. It began as a heartfelt tribute to Vinton Davis, the lively proprietor of Vinton’s New Orleans Restaurant, whose passion for Mardi Gras inspired his family and friends to bring the festive spirit of New Orleans to Lake Wales. The inaugural parade was a modest affair, featuring just two krewes—the Royal Order of the Red Swans and the Loyal Order of Wild Shiners—and a handful of enthusiastic participants. Over the years, this humble beginning has blossomed into a grand event, drawing thousands of spectators and participants annually.

This year marks the 41st annual Lake Wales Mardi Gras, promising to be more spectacular than ever. Festivities kick off on Friday, February 28, 2025, with live music from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Lake Wailes Park. The evening also features the popular 5K Glow Run at 6:00 PM along the scenic Lake Wailes Trail. The celebration continues on Saturday, March 1, with music starting at noon and the highlight of the weekend—the Mardi Gras Parade—stepping off at 3:00 PM. The festivities culminate with a dazzling fireworks display at 8:15 PM.

Attendees can look forward to a family-friendly atmosphere filled with live entertainment, diverse food and craft vendors, a beer garden, and a variety of children’s activities. The parade will showcase an array of elaborate floats, colorful costumes, and spirited performances, embodying the rich traditions of Mardi Gras. Whether you’re a long-time resident or a first-time visitor, the Lake Wales Mardi Gras offers an unforgettable experience that captures the essence of community celebration.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to be part of a time-honored tradition that brings joy and excitement to all who attend. Mark your calendars and join us in Lake Wales for a Mardi Gras celebration like no other!