Polk County Board of Commissioners Approve Estimated $9.2 Million for 75 Additional Fire Rescue Positions

Bartow, Fla. (Feb. 18, 2025) – The Polk County Board of County Commissioners approved funding for 75 additional Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR) Firefighter Paramedic/Emergency Medical Technician positions during today’s board meeting in an effort to reduce department overtime.

The 75 additional positions will cost an estimated $9.2 million annually and the positions will help the county reduce overtime for PCFR field operations personnel.

Editors note: Overtime was estimated at around $10 million last year. This may not save the county any money, but fire rescue personnel should have a day or two less per month to work. It doesn’t sound like much, but retention for the department is very bad and it in part is due to the extra days working. They work 24 hour shifts and they are sometimes working back to back days. Sure pay is great, but being all set with plans and then you get stuck working another 24 hour shifts can be stressful.

An additional benefit is to create a better work life balance for Polk County Fire Rescue personnel.

“On behalf of Polk County Fire Rescue, I want to thank the Polk County Board of County Commissioners for approving 75 additional positions during today’s board meeting,” said Deputy County Manager of Public Safety Joe Halman Jr.

“It is my privilege to oversee the Fire Rescue team. I value and commend their tireless dedication to this county’s residents. By minimizing the need for excessive overtime, we can ensure they have the time to rest and recover, which in turn enhances their ability to deliver the highest level of service to our community.”