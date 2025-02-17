Wauchula Moose Lodge Receives 59th AED Donated by Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation

pay it forward

by James Coulter

A local company stepped forward to “pay it forward” and have an automated external defibrillator (AED) donated to a local Moose Lodge.

On Monday evening, Wauchula Moose Lodge #1487 was the proud recipient of the 59th AED donated by Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation (CCF), a local non-profit dedicated to spreading awareness for heart health and donating AEDs to local establishments.

The AED was donated thanks to a generous sponsorship made by National Industrial Solutions, which agreed to “pay it forward” to have the device installed at the Wauchula Moose Lodge.

Melanie Brown Culpepper, CCF founder, was contacted by Celena Bolin Goode, a lodge member who inquired about an AED. Celena had known Melanie personally for 25 years. As such, she recommended an AED from CCF to be installed at the Lodge.

“I think that CCF is an amazing Foundation and they are going to do big things for lots of people,” Celena said. “CCF is a movement to save lives and I am so proud to have been involved and spreading the word.”

Melanie replied that CCF’s waiting list was already booked full; however, a donation could be made within a month if someone agreed to “pay it forward.”

“I knew Celena and her husband Stan from 25 years ago as I used to do their hair at Melanie’s Cutting Edge,” Melanie wrote on Facebook. “She got a message from her friend, Eddie Pence to say that his company, National Industrial Solutions, was going to sponsor their AED as a Pay It Forward.”

Celena was likewise impressed by another friend being willing to make such a generous donation to facilitate another generous donation to their organization.

“I think Eddie Pence is a generous person by reaching out to answer a need for an AED to help protect our members and friends at our lodge,” she said.

Audie Grantham, President of Wauchula Moose Lodge #1487, was honored to have an AED donated to his organization’s facility. He was especially pleased by how a friend of a member was able to step forward to help “pay it forward” to make the donation happen.

Moreover, following the installation of the AED and a demonstration by a local fire rescue technician, the Lodge proudly presented a check to CCF to help “pay it forward” for an AED at the Arcadia Moose Lodge #1327.

“Our membership had expressed a desire to get an AED for our Lodge,” Grantham explained. “Not only has Eddie been instrumental in making this happen but without him we wouldn’t have been able to pay it forward…The whole event was extra special for us. It’s something that we hope we never have to use but the fact that we have it if we need it is priceless. Thanks to CCF and Eddie from the bottom of our hearts.”

Melanie started CCF nearly four years ago following the untimely passing of her late fiancée, Michael Culpepper, who had suffered cardiac arrest.

Not wanting anyone to suffer a similar fate, she started her non-profit organization to raise proceeds to donate AEDs across Polk County.

Since its inception, CCF has donated nearly 60 AEDs to businesses, restaurants, and other establishments across Polk County, including Tanner’s Lakeside, Old Man Frank’s, and Caribbean Bay.

“Thank you everyone and our community so very much, as without our community support, we could not make this all happen,” Melanie wrote on Facebook. “With community support, we hope to place a defibrillator on every city block. We may be the closest First Responder. It could be your friend your own family or even YOU [that] you’re saving.”

For more information, visit CCF’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/honoringculpepper