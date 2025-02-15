Don’t Forget It’s Almost “Jeepin’ With Judd” Time

Jeep enthusiasts, mark your calendars for February 21-23, 2025, as the annual Jeepin’ With Judd event returns to Clear Springs Ranch in Bartow, Florida. This three-day, family-friendly gathering offers a variety of activities tailored for Jeep owners and admirers alike, with all proceeds benefiting Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc.

Picture From PCSO

Event Highlights:

• Trail Rides and Obstacle Courses: Participants can navigate through stock, moderate, and advanced trails designed to challenge drivers of all skill levels. The event also features obstacle courses that test both driver and vehicle capabilities.

• Show-N-Shine: On Friday, February 21, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM, downtown Bartow will host the Show-N-Shine event. Attendees can explore local restaurants and shops while enjoying live music. This gathering is open to everyone, providing a vibrant atmosphere for Jeep enthusiasts and the general public.

• Camping: For those looking to immerse themselves fully in the experience, camping is available from Thursday through Saturday nights. Whether you prefer a single night under the stars or the entire weekend, the event accommodates various camping preferences.

• Cheep Jeep Raffle: Don’t miss the chance to win a 2021 Jeep Gladiator Sport S 3.6L V6 4WD, generously donated by Kelley Buick GMC. With a fair market value of $35,500 as of April 16, 2024, this raffle offers an exciting opportunity for attendees. The drawing is scheduled for February 23, 2025, at 3:00 PM.

• Pistol Raffle: For firearm enthusiasts, a commemorative Polk County Sheriff’s Office Ruger Vaquero .45 is up for grabs. With only 2,000 tickets available at a $10 donation each, this limited raffle is sure to attract attention.

Registration and Participation:

While spectators are welcome to attend free of charge, Jeep owners wishing to participate in trail rides and obstacle courses must register their vehicles. The entry fee is $200 per Jeep, granting access to all event activities over the three days. Please note that camping fees are separate, and specialty trails may require additional passes.

Photo from PCSO

Family-Friendly Environment:

Jeepin’ With Judd prides itself on being an alcohol-free event, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for attendees of all ages. Pets are not permitted on the premises, except for certified service animals. Children can look forward to the Power Wheels trail, a dedicated area where young Jeepers can embark on their own adventures.

Location:

Clear Springs Ranch is situated near the intersection of Cox Road and Ledley Ware Road in Bartow, Florida. For detailed directions and additional information, visit the official event website.

Whether you’re a seasoned off-road veteran or new to the Jeep community, Jeepin’ With Judd 2025 promises an unforgettable experience filled with camaraderie, adventure, and the chance to support a worthy cause.

For a sneak peek of what to expect on the trails, check out this preview of the SAFARI moderate trail: