Lakeland Suspect Vehicle Crashes In Lake Wales

The Lake Wales Police & Polk County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search for a suspect vehicle from Lakeland. The vehicle was followed or pursued by multiple law enforcement units from the multiple jurisdictions. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office helicopter had the suspect vehicle visually for many miles along Hwy 27.

Per Carrie Horstman, PIO, with the PCSO the suspect vehicle crashed in Lake Wales and the suspect(s) are in custody. The crash occurred at the intersection of Hwy 27 & Washington Ave. The Lake Wales crash occurred around 5:20pm.

Details regarding suspects will be released at a later time, but we don’t know if that is PCSO, Lake Wales PD or Lakeland PD that will release those details.

Picture of Suspect Vehicle

According to multiple readers it appears deputies attempted to put out stop sticks prior to crash. We are not aware if that was successful.