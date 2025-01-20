U.S. Border Patrol Agent Shot & Killed Monday Afternoon In Vermont

A U.S. Border Patrol agent was fatally shot during a traffic stop on Interstate 91 near Coventry, Vermont, around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2025. The agent, who had 13 years of service, was conducting the stop when the incident occurred. At least two suspects were involved; one is confirmed dead.

The immigration status of the shooter remains under investigation.

The FBI is leading the inquiry, with assistance from Vermont State Police.

Following the incident, a section of I-91 was temporarily closed but has since reopened.

This tragedy coincides with President Trump’s inauguration and his renewed focus on border security and immigration enforcement.

The Department of Homeland Security will be providing further details as the investigation progresses.