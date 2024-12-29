Former President Jimmy Carter Has Passed Away At 100 Yrs Old

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, the 39th president and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, passed away today at the age of 100 in his hometown of Plains, Georgia.

Born on October 1, 1924, in Plains, Carter graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1946 and served in the Navy until 1953, when he returned to Georgia to manage his family’s peanut farming business. His political career began with his election to the Georgia State Senate in 1962, followed by his tenure as Governor of Georgia from 1971 to 1975. In 1976, he was elected the 39th President of the United States, serving from 1977 to 1981.

Carter’s presidency was marked by significant achievements, including the Camp David Accords, which led to a peace treaty between Israel and Egypt. However, his term also faced challenges such as the Iran hostage crisis and economic difficulties. After leaving office, Carter dedicated himself to humanitarian efforts, notably through the Carter Center, which he founded in 1982 to promote human rights and alleviate human suffering. His post-presidential work earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

In recent years, Carter faced health challenges and entered hospice care in February 2023. He celebrated his 100th birthday in October 2024, becoming the longest-lived U.S. president.

Carter’s legacy is characterized by his commitment to peace, human rights, and public service. He is survived by his family and a grateful nation that honors his contributions to both the country and the world.