Founder of DuckDuckJeep Movement, Allison Parliament, Passes Away

June 22, 2024 – It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Allison Parliament, the visionary founder of the DuckDuckJeep movement, on June 22, 2024. Allison’s kindness, creativity, and passion have left an indelible mark on the Jeep community and beyond.

In the summer of 2020, amidst the global challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Allison Parliament started the DuckDuckJeep movement. What began as a simple act of kindness, leaving rubber ducks on Jeeps to spread joy and positivity, quickly became an international phenomenon. Jeep owners and enthusiasts embraced the movement, which became a symbol of unity, camaraderie, and unexpected happiness in trying times.

Allison’s inspiration for DuckDuckJeep came from her desire to uplift others. She believed that small gestures could make a significant impact, and she proved this through her unwavering commitment to spreading smiles one duck at a time. Her movement brought together a diverse community, fostering new friendships and creating a shared sense of belonging among Jeep enthusiasts worldwide.

Allison was the heart and soul of DuckDuckJeep and a beloved member of her local community. She was known for her generosity, her infectious enthusiasm, and her dedication to making the world a better place. Her legacy is one of kindness and connection, reminding us of the power of simple acts of kindness.

In honor of Allison’s memory, the DuckDuckJeep community plans to continue her mission of spreading joy. Tributes and messages of condolences have been pouring in from all corners of the globe, reflecting her profound impact on so many lives.

Allison Parliament is survived by her family and countless friends who will cherish her memory and continue to be inspired by her remarkable spirit. We ask you to keep Allison’s spirit alive with a Duck-a-thon Sunday and support the #ducksforallison.

DuckDuckJeep

DuckDuckJeep is a global movement founded in 2020 by Allison Parliament. It encourages Jeep owners to leave rubber ducks on other Jeeps as a gesture of kindness, fostering a sense of community and spreading positivity. What began as a simple act has become a worldwide phenomenon, bringing smiles to countless faces and uniting Jeep enthusiasts everywhere.

