NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:

Notice is hereby given that on 01/16/2025 at 09:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold at public sale at 720 PINE ST AUBURNDALE FL 33823 for the amount owed on each vehicle to satisfy the lien for repairs, services and storage charges and any administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida Statute 713.585.2C3CDZC98FH816026 2015 DODG 18949.46



The name, address and telephone number and public sale location of the repair shop claiming the lien for unpaid charges is:

Lienor Name: BME AUTO & TRUCK SALE LLC

Lienor Address: 720 PINE ST, AUBURNDALE, FL 33823

Lienor Telephone #: 863-808-9829

MV License #: MV111561

Location of Vehicles: 720 PINE ST, AUBURNDALE, FL 33823



The customer or person claiming an interest, or a lien may redeem the vehicle by satisfying the amount due in cash on or before the sale date and time. The customer or person claiming an interest in or lien on a vehicle may file a demand

for a hearing with the Clerk of Court in the POLK County where the vehicle is held to determine whether the vehicle has been wrongfully taken or withheld from him or her. At any time before the date of sale a customer or person of

record claiming a lien on the vehicle may post a cash or surety bond in the amount stated on the invoice with the Clerk of Circuit Court where the disputed transaction occurred.