Pedestrian Struck & Killed In Lakeland

On Tuesday, December 24, 2024, at approximately 7:39 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian near the 2100 block of East Edgewood Drive. Based on witness statements and evidence gathered at the scene, prior to the crash, a pedestrian was attempting to cross East Edgewood Drive in a southerly direction when they walked into the path of a 2015 BMW that was traveling eastbound. The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Shakur Dexter, stopped and remained at the scene as first responders were en route.

The Lakeland Police Department Patrol Unit, Polk County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department arrived on the scene and began life-saving measures. The pedestrian, later identified as William Crede, age 69, was transported to Lakeland Regional Health. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, Crede succumbed to his injuries.

Members of the Traffic Homicide Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation. The roadway was shut down for approximately two hours while the scene was processed for the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Travis Payne at [email protected].