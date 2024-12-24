Polk Emergency Responders On Scene Of A Very Bad Crash In Lake Alfred

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Polk County Fire Rescue were on scene of an accident on Shinn Blvd/17/92 and Cummings St. Multiple vehicles were involved and multiple people injured. A total of 4 ambulances were on scene and one person was airlifted for medical care.

According to initial reports the accident occurred at 12:43pm. The vehicles involved appear to be a dark blue or black pick-up and a reddish Toyota car.

The roadway was totally blocked, but we do not have an update yet if it’s cleared.

