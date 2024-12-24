73.9 F
Carl Fish
Polk Emergency Responders On Scene Of A Very Bad Crash In Lake Alfred

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Polk County Fire Rescue were on scene of an accident on Shinn Blvd/17/92 and Cummings St. Multiple vehicles were involved and multiple people injured. A total of 4 ambulances were on scene and one person was airlifted for medical care.

According to initial reports the accident occurred at 12:43pm. The vehicles involved appear to be a dark blue or black pick-up and a reddish Toyota car.

The roadway was totally blocked, but we do not have an update yet if it’s cleared.

We will update this article as more information is provided.

Carl Fish
