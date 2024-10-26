Suspect Believed To Be Rapper “Kodak Black‘s” Brother Who Goes By “John Wicks” Arrested In Lake Alfred After Allegedly Fleeing Crash

Masnik Sainmelus aka “John Wicks” has been arrested by Lake Alfred police following a crash on Hwy 557 near Pine Tree Blvd. in Lake Alfred.

Sainmelus is believed to be the brother to rapper Bill Kahan Kapri aka Kodak Black (formerly known as Dieuson Octave).

According to the Lake Alfred Police arrest affidavit Sainmelus was charged with possession of MDMA, possession of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding arrest warrant from Martin County. These charges all stem after a Dodge Durango crashed on Hwy 557 near Pine Tree Blvd. in which Sainmelus allegedly fled the scene. Shortly after the crash he was arrested shirtless coming out of the woods. According to the affidavit Sainmelus had the Dodge Durango keys in his pocket. Sainmelus stated that he was a passenger in the Dodge Durango, owned by his record label Sniper Gang LLC. (which is owned by Kodak Black). He advised he didn’t know who the driver was, just someone hired by his label. He allegedly advised LAPD that he remembered the crash and someone yelling at him to “Get up! Get up!” (coincidentally that is the of one of Kodak Black’s song).

It’s reported that the Durango was heavily armored. Here is a YouTube video of the scanner traffic. The original version is by Charissa Shay https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP88bTEwC/.

It is still unclear if the Dodge Durango was involved in a previous accident on the same stretch of road moments earlier. The arrest affidavit is below:

This is a breaking news story. We know as we were speaking with local law enforcement TMZ Media was also contacting them. As more information is released we will update.

John Wicks is an Haitian American rapper from Pompano Beach, Florida. He is a member of the Sniper Gang and is the blood brother of Kodak Black.

John Wicks grew up in Pompano Beach, Florida with his brother Kodak Black. Their parents emigrated from Haiti and raised them in the Golden Acres public housing project.

Over the last few years Wicks has appeared on several Sniper Gang tracks including “Haiti” with Kodak Black and Wyclef Jean, “Coming From” and “Burry Me”. In 2018 he dropped his Mixtape, Hell on Earth, with features like Project Pooh, Honcho Da Savage, Jack Boy and Petho Burr. (Information from Sub Zero Mastery Academy)