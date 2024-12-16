Young Lakeland Woman Charged With Grand Theft, Fleeing Police & Other Charges After Stealing Corvette For Joyride

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 19 year old Lakeland woman after she allegedly stole a family member’s sports car. According to reports, Dora Murray, DOB: 01/27/2005, was arrested on 12/10/2024 after allegedly stealing her brothers corvette and taking a joyride while in the company of a minor.

Here is a redacted excerpt of the arrest affidavit.

It should be noted that this is an unedited report of facts by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. These facts are up for question and everyone is entitled to question the validity of facts by law enforcement in a court of law. The Daily Ridge does not rewrite these facts as some meanings or interpretations could be in error and change context. We hope readers appreciate being able to read the information and come to

On 12/09/2024 at approximately 2242 hours, I responded to REDACTED Chart Prine Road in reference to a stolen vehicle.

Upon my arrival, I made contact with Larry Murray who advised he believed his daughter, Dora Murray, had removed his 2014 Chevrolet Corvette bearing the Florida license plate “REDACTED” from his son’s residence located at REDACTED, Lakeland, without his permission.

Larry advised he and Dora live together at REDACTED Sleepy Hill Oaks Street in Lakeland and he keeps the keys to Kevin’s shed, where the Corvette is kept, in his room at their residence. Larry confirmed numerous times Dora has never been given permission to drive the vehicle nor did he know how or when Dora removed the keys to the shed from his bedroom. He confirmed the Corvette keys were typically left in a black bag on a golf cart in the same shed with the Corvette.

Kevin Murray, Larry’s son, advised he heard the Corvette start at approximately 2225 hours, and observed it driving out of the shed and left the property eastbound on Chart Prine. Kevin then called Larry questioning the movement of the vehicle, Larry confirmed no one had permission to remove the vehicle and immediately notified law enforcement.

At approximately 2252 hours, deputies observed the aforementioned red Corvette with the Florida license plate “REDACTED” driving in the area of Duff Road and Green Road in Lakeland. Deputies activated their emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle at U.S. Highway 98 North and Duff Road. The Corvette failed to yield to the deputies emergency lights and sirens and the vehicle began fleeing southbound on U.S. Highway 98 North. The vehicle failed to yield at the red light at Highway 98 North and Daughtery Road West, while other vehicles were actively driving in the area. The vehicle continued fleeing at a high rate of speed for approximately 3.2 miles until the vehicle stopped on the sidewalk in front of 3700 U.S. Highway 98 North.

After stopping, the driver, later identified as Dora Murray exited the vehicle and ran from the area on foot. Dora ran approximately 0.18 miles to the KFC parking lot located at 3630 U.S. Highway 98 North in an attempt to flee from the scene after law enforcement attempted to stop the vehicle. Dora was apprehended by deputies and brought back to where the vehicle was located.

At the same time, after stopping, the passenger, later identified as REDACTED, fled from the vehicle approximately 50 feet into a retention pond which was overgrown in an attempt to conceal herself from law enforcement. REDACTED was taken into custody a few moments later.

A query of Dora Murray’s driving privilege revealed her Florida license was suspended on 09/10/2024 for Failure to Pay citation #AJ400PE. Notice was provided by the Department of Motor Vehicles of this suspension on 08/21/2024. Additionally, her license was previously suspended 08/22/2024 for a financial responsibility under the DHSMV case number #946966881.

Post Miranda, Dora stated she and her friend REDACTED, who she knew was 15 years of age, were at her residence and together they began looking for the keys to the shed on her brother’s property. She stated she located the keys near the TV in her father’s bedroom. She and REDACTED then walked to her brother’s property and entered the shed to look for the keys to the Corvette which they found. Dora stated she and REDACTED left the shed in the Corvette attempting to go to another friend’s residence when deputies located her. She stated she saw the emergency lights of law enforcement behind her but was scared and instead of stopping she began to flee. She stated she ran several red lights until she stopped the vehicle to “try and keep her friend out of it.” She confirmed she was driving the vehicle the entire time and after stopping both she and REDACTED fled from the vehicle. Dora also confirmed she was aware her license was suspended.

Dora knowingly obtained the property of her father, a 2014 Corvette, with the intent to deprive the victim, Larry Murray and appropriate the property to her own use. The value of the vehicle was determined to be $40,000.

Dora Murray fled from law enforcement who had their emergency lights and sirens activated with agency insignias and jurisdictional markings prominently displayed on their vehicles and during the course of fleeing, Dora drove at a high rate of speed and in a manner which demonstrated a wanton disregard for the safety of persons and property by failing to yield to the red light at Highway 98 North and Daughtery Road West. By doing this, Dora committed the act of Fleeing to Elude and subsequently Reckless Driving.

After stopping and fleeing from the vehicle after law enforcement attempted to stop the vehicle, Dora committed the act of Resisting a Law Enforcement Officer without Violence.

Dora contributed to the Delinquency of a Minor by committing these acts in the presence of REDACTED, who is 15 years of age.

I placed Dora in the rear of my caged patrol vehicle, which I utilize to transport prisoners and I searched for weapons/contraband both before and immediately after transporting Dora. My vehicle was also examined at the beginning of my shift to ensure its safe operating condition. During both inspections, I did not note any issues or contraband. Dora was transported to the Sheriff’s Processing Center without incident.

Charges – GRAND THEFT – MOTOR VEHICLE, RESIST OFFICER WITHOUT VIOLENCE, FLEE RECKLESS DISREGARD FOR HUMAN LIFE, CONTRIBUTE TO DELINQUENCY OF MINOR RECKLESS DRIVING 1STOFFENSE, DRIVE WHILE LIC SUSPENDED/REVOKED