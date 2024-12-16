Hernandez Announced As Lakeland Deputy City Manager

LAKELAND, FL (December 16, 2024) | City Manager Shawn Sherrouse is pleased to announce the appointment of Rob Hernandez as Deputy City Manager, effective Monday, December 16, 2024. With more than 30 years of experience in municipal government leadership, Hernandez brings a wealth of expertise to his new role. Prior to joining the City of Lakeland as Assistant City Manager, he served as City Manager in both Cape Coral, Florida, and Savannah, Georgia.

Sherrouse said, “Rob has proven to be the experienced and effective professional that I expected him to be since joining our City of Lakeland team almost two years ago. He has assimilated to our organizational values and leads with a strong work ethic, integrity, and passion for public service. He has earned the respect of his coworkers and will continue to serve our organization and community well in his new position as Deputy City Manager.”

Hernandez started his career in municipal government with Broward County, Florida where he held various positions of elevated leadership including Deputy County Administrator during his 17-year tenure. During his expansive career, he also served as the Deputy County Manager for Fulton County, Georgia, Deputy City Manager for the City of Coral Springs, City Manager for the City of Savannah, Deputy City Manager for the City of Fort Lauderdale and most recently he served as the City Manager for the City of Cape Coral. He brings a wealth of local government experience to the City of Lakeland. Hernandez has more than 25-years of service as a Civil Affairs Specialist and Senior Instructor with the United States Army Reserve.

Hernandez said, “I am honored City Manager Sherrouse has provided me this opportunity to serve the City of Lakeland in an expanded role. Eighteen months ago, I joined this organization, and I have been impressed with the dedication, passion, and professionalism that our staff exhibit every day. I look forward to working with them under the leadership of the City Manager and guidance of the City Commission in my new role as we continue to move Lakeland forward.”

Hernandez is a 23-year veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves and holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Nova Southeastern University, as well as a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Administration from Florida International University. He is a credentialed manager with the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) and a member of the Florida City/County Management Association.