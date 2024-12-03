Eagle Lake Crash Yesterday Left A Mother Dead & A 2 Year Old Daughter Critically Injured

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a 33-year old Winter Haven woman, and left her 2-year old daughter in critical condition with life threatening injuries.

Deputies were dispatched at about 1:45 pm Monday afternoon, December 2, 2024, to the crash at State Road 540 (Winter Lake Road) and Cooley Road north of Eagle Lake.

Upon arrival of first responders, the driver of a silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra was found deceased in her vehicle. Her daughter, who was properly restrained in a child safety seat, was seated in the rear of the vehicle.

The other driver, a 39-year old man from Winter Haven, was not injured. He was driving a white 2021 International utility truck.

The preliminary investigation, based on evidence and witness statements, determined that the victim’s Hyundai had been traveling south on Cooley, and the truck was going east on SR 540.

At the intersection, there is a stop sign for Cooley Road.

The Hyundai entered onto SR 540 by crossing over the westbound lanes of SR 540, then proceeded on the eastbound lanes of travel, into the path of the oncoming utility truck.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

The eastbound lanes of SR 540 were closed for about three hours.

The investigation is ongoing.