Polk County Emergency Responders At Very Bad Crash On Hwy 540 In Eagle Lake

The Polk County Fire Rescue and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a very serious accident on Hwy 540 in Eagle Lake. The cross intersection is reported as Cooley Rd. This is a very bad crash involving multiple injuries. At this point in time we believe pediatric patients are involved and an adult trauma alert. A helicopter medical evacuation is currently underway.

At this point in time we can report that the roadway is completely blocked. We are assuming that traffic will be back up in that area for an extended period of time.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, PIO Brian Bruchey, has confirmed that atleast one individual has been killed in the crash.

The accident just took place at 1:04pm. As more information is released we will update this article!