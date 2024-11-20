Lakeland Native Brings “Metro Diner” To Polk County – Now Open

LAKELAND, Fla., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Metro Diner, where American comfort food comes with a generous helping of hospitality, is bringing its menu of craveable classics to Lakeland. The 122-seat, 3,500-square-foot space is located at 5293 Florida Avenue South in Lakeland South Center, which has undergone a facelift to welcome the new restaurant.

The location is helmed by Managing Partner Steve Sullivan, a native of Lakeland who started his restaurant career in the same complex many years earlier.

Fried Chicken & Waffles at Metro Diner

“I’m excited to be serving my neighbors the hearty meals they love,” Sullivan said. “I grew up in Lakeland, a community of traditional Southern values you can taste in every meal. Metro Diner’s comfort food fills a void in the south Lakeland dining scene.”

Lakeland appetites will be satisfied by featured selections like Scramble Bowls, Charleston Shrimp & Grits and Iron City Meatloaf, not to mention the famous Fried Chicken & Waffles: half a fried chicken resting on a Belgian waffle, topped with powdered sugar and strawberry butter and served with Metro Diner’s signature sweet-and-spicy sauce. These and other home-cooking classics caught the attention of celebrity chef Guy Fieri, who featured the restaurant on his Food Network show, Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.

Of all the mouth-watering menu items, Sullivan’s favorite is the Double Decker BLT: three slices of toast loaded with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. “It has a lot of bacon,” he promises.

Sullivan and his wife, Cody, have been married for 18 years and have two children, Riley and Harris. In his free time, he loves watching his kids play sports and spending time outdoors. Sullivan is an active member of the community, and volunteers with the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization.

Metro Diner Lakeland is open for breakfast and lunch Monday through Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with dinner service coming soon. For more information, call 863-250-0817.