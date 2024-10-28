23 Yr Old Lakeland Man Injured After Multiple Shots Fired Saturday Night

The Lakeland Police Department is currently conducting a shooting investigation. According to Stephanie Kerr, Lakeland Police Department Public Information Officer, Lakeland police officers responded to shots to shots fired call late Saturday evening October 26th. The call came in at approximately 9:25 pm directing officers to the area of N. Ohio Ave. A 23-year-old victim was shot once in the lower extremities by an unknown person.

The victim was transported Lakeland Regional Health for treatment with a non-life-threatening injury. Detectives responded to collect evidence and after canvassing and speaking to those at the scene, no one came forward yet as a witness to identify the shooter.

Readers report multiple shots being fired, but Lakeland police didn’t have a current count of how many shots were fired. Also it’s unknown at this time if it was an isolated incident or a gang related shooting. Neighbors in the area were very upset that the shooting took place so close to a church. It appeared the shooting took place mere feet away from Pilgrim Rest Freewill Baptist Church.

Kerr advised that this was still an ongoing investigation and more details may be released as the investigation continues. We will update this article as more information is released.