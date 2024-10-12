4 Polk Food and Water Distribution Sites Open

73.9 F
Bartow, Fla. (Oct. 12) – Distribution sites for water and food have been set up in several Polk County locations to help residents who were left without resources due to Hurricane Milton.

Distribution sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily while supplies last.

 

2 Lakeland Locations

Walker Road Park – 1285 Walker Road, Lakeland

Gator Creek Preserve – 9725 US Hwy 98 N, Lakeland

1 Frostproof Location

Family Life Church – 139 Bulldog Way, Frostproof

1 Mulberry Location

Civic Center – 901 NE Fifth St., Mulberry

For more information, please call the Citizens Information Line at (863) 298-7500 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

