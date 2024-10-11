Ten Yr Old Girl Killed In Recreational Vehicle Crash Following Hurricane Milton In Alturas

On Thursday, October 10, 2024, the PCSO Traffic Homicide Unit responded to a residence on 80 Foot Road in Alturas to investigate a crash of a 2022 Polaris Ranger being ridden by a group of kids, which resulted in the death of a 10-year-old girl.

Around 4:45 p.m. that afternoon, six children were riding the Recreational Off-Road Vehicle (ROV) on a grass pasture behind the home when the driver, a 15-year-old, made a sharp left turn which resulted in the vehicle being flipped onto its side, ejecting everyone who was on it. The victim, 10-year-old, was pinned underneath it. The adults at the scene were able to lift it off of the girl, and two of the adults there were nurses who immediately performed CPR. The girl was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital, where she tragically succumbed to her significant injuries later that evening. Nobody else was injured in the crash.

Evidence suggests that the ROV was operating at a relatively low speed but flipped due to its high center of gravity and the soft dirt. The vehicle weighs 2700 pounds.

“This was a horrific accident that occurred while a group of family and friends were having a get-together and enjoying each other’s company. Please keep this child’s parents, family, friends, and classmates in your prayers.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff