Lakeland Man On Pre-Trial Release For Sexual Battery On A 12-18 year Old Is Back In Prison

48-year old Tyresse Harris was arrested by the Polk County Sheriffs Office on Monday, September 30th.

An arrest warrant was issued earlier that day for Tyresse, for Violation of Pre-Trial Release for Sexual Battery on a 12-18 year old by a Custodian and Sexual Battery by Custodian on Victim under 12.

PCSO deputies located Tyresse while he was driving, and conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle at 5620 US 98 North in Lakeland.

Deputies arrested him without incident.

At the time of his arrest, he was found to be in possession of two plastic baggies of marijuana, and a plastic baggie with MDMA (ecstasy).

Tyresse Harris was taken back to the Polk County Jail.

He is no stranger to being locked-up…he has an extensive history of burglaries, vehicle theft, prowling, fleeing to elude, battery on LEO, drugs, and numerous sexual battery violations. Since 1998, he has been in Florida prisons four times.