Forty-Two Year Old Woman Killed In Interstate 4 Crash In Polk County

According to Sergeant Steve Gaskins, Florida Highway Patrol, Public Affairs Officer a deadly crash occurred last night on Interstate 4. The accident reportedly occurred around 10pm. “Vehicle 1, a Toyota 4Runner, driven by a 42-year-old Bradenton woman, was traveling westbound on I-4 in the center lane. Vehicle 2, a Ford F550, driven by a 41-year-old Altamonte Springs man, was traveling westbound on I-4 in the outside lane, adjacent to Vehicle 1. Near Milepost 34, Vehicle 1 traveled to the outside lane and collided with Vehicle 2. Upon impact, Vehicle 1 traveled to the left, then back across the highway before overturning and striking the Exit 33 road sign as Vehicle 2 came to a controlled stop. Driver 1 suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash while Driver 2 was not injured.

A passenger traveling in Vehicle 1, a 27-year-old Palmetto man, suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital.