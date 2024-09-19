Lakeland Man Indicted For Alleged Pandemic Fraud Scheme

Tampa, Florida – United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces the return of an indictment charging Jeanty Cherilus (54, Lakeland) with five counts of wire fraud. Cherilus faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each count. The indictment also notifies Cherilus that the United States is seeking an order of forfeiture in the amount of $370,000, the proceeds of the charged criminal conduct.

According to the indictment, Cherilus was an owner of Natransusa Corporation (NATRANS), a business that advertised to provide automobile salvage and transportation services. Cherilus, through NATRANS, submitted applications to obtain federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) to which Cherilus and NATRANS were not entitled. The loan applications had materially false and fraudulent representations, including an inflated number of employees and average payroll, and certifications that the loan proceeds would be used for business-related purposes. Cherilus also included fraudulent supporting documentation to induce the Small Business Administration and an approved lender to fund the loans. After receiving the PPP and EIDL funds, Cherilus used them for purposes other than what was approved by the terms of the loans and for his own person enrichment.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Agency for International Development – Office of Inspector General and the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee Task Force. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Greg Pizzo.

