PCSO Grady Judd Will Brief Media On Multi Agency Investigation To Disrupt & Dismantle Gangs Operating In Polk County

News Conference Announcement: Today, Tuesday, September 17th, 1:30 p.m. at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Operations Center, 1891 Jim Keene Blvd., Winter Haven.



Sheriff Grady Judd will discuss the results of a multi-month Violent Gang Investigative Task Force (VGITF) created in February 2023. The VGITF was created as a multi-agency effort between the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies to investigate, disrupt, and dismantle gangs operating in Polk County. Multiple arrests and gun seizures occurred during the VGITF operations.



The Sheriff will present information, visual displays, and multiple seized weapons will be at the news conference.

If news media plan on attending the news conference, we ask that you let us know at [email protected]. PIO on-call phone: 863-370-0040