George Jenkins Student Arrest After Allegedly Making Treating Statements About Mass- Shooting At School

16-year old George Jenkins High School student arrested by Polk County Sheriff’s Office for threatening a mass-shooting at school



A student from George Jenkins High School in Lakeland was arrested Thursday morning, September 5, 2024, after deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office became aware of a threat to shoot-up the school.



PCSO deputies were notified of the threat by a Jacksonville detective at about 7:00 am Thursday.



The threat was made to a suicide hotline from a cell phone that was eventually tracked to George Jenkins High School.



PCSO deputies determined the call was made from a phone belonging to 16-year old Orion Isaiah Burts of Lakeland.



The deputies immediately responded to the school and located Burts. A School Resource Deputy checked Burts’ cell phone and determined that it was the phone used to make the threatening call. No weapons were found.



“Threatening mass shootings at or against a school and students is serious. Words matter, and Orion Burts is finding that out now. He is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff.



Orion Isaiah Burts was arrested and charged with making a false report concerning use of firearms in a violent manner (F2), unlawful use of 2-way communications device (F3), false report of a commission of a crime (M1), and disrupting a school function (M2).