South American theft group responsible for numerous burglaries in six Florida counties disrupted by multi-agency collaboration

A group of four Colombians in the United States illegally are responsible for nine high-end residential burglaries in a half-dozen Florida counties, and they are suspected in more. Detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office collaborated with sheriff’s offices in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Manatee, and Collier counties, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.



All four suspects were living in Winter Garden, Florida and in the United States illegally.

The group targeted the homes of business owners and would surveil the residences ahead of each burglary. Among the items that were sought by the group were: jewelry and watches, designer purses and bags, and cash.

In Polk County, one burglary is known to have occurred in Lakeland, with four other burglaries still under investigation and believed to have been committed by the group. Four burglaries were committed by the group in Hillsborough County, and one burglary each in the other four counties.

The total value of thefts from the nine burglaries is estimated at $1,690,100.

“Polk County and the State of Florida are not alone in this problem; South American Theft Groups are targeting communities all across the country. All four of our suspects have taken advantage of our functionally non-existent border control and entered into the United States illegally to conduct their illegal activities. I am proud of the work by our detectives, the various sheriff’s offices, FDLE, and the Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff.

Geraldine Galeano-Perez, 33 (currently in the Polk County Jail)

Galeano-Perez has charges in Polk County for racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, unlawful use of 2-way communication device, burglary of dwelling, conspiracy to commit burglary, grand theft of $100,000 or more, conspiracy to commit grand theft over $100,000, dealing in stolen property, conspiracy to deal in stolen property, and providing false information of pawned items (13 counts). Her prior criminal history in Colombia includes illegal trafficking/possession of firearms & ammunition, and grand larceny. She has also been arrested in New York for possession of controlled substance, possession of forged instrument, and money laundering. Her bond in Polk County is set at $5.6 million.

Milton Ayala-Sierra, 25 (deported to Colombia).

Ayala-Sierra has Polk County charges for racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, and dealing in stolen property. He was charged in Hillsborough County for traveling across county lines to commit burglary and possession of burglary tools. Kissimmee PD charged him with dealing in stolen property and unlawful use of 2-way communication device. His prior criminal history in New York includes possession of forged instrument and money laundering. Ayala-Sierra’s current bond is $2.5 million.

Jason Alexander Higuera-Ruiz, 41 (unknown whereabouts)

Higuera-Ruiz has Polk County charges for racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, unlawful use of a 2-way communication device, burglary of a dwelling, conspiracy to commit burglary, grand theft over $100,000, conspiracy to commit grand theft over $100,000, and conspiracy to deal in stolen property. Higuera-Ruiz was able to bail out of jail with GPS monitoring, but he cut the device off and is now at-large. Higuera-Ruiz’s current bond is $5.6 million.

Geiler Orobio-Cabezas, 36 (currently in the Pinellas County Jail)

Orobio-Cabezas has Polk County charges for racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, unlawful use of a 2-way communication device, burglary of a dwelling, conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to deal in stolen property, and possession of burglary tools. He was arrested in 2023 in Michigan for burglary. His current bond is $3.1 million.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “These defendants conspired together to commit multiple burglaries across Central Florida—using members of the group as decoys outside the homes of small business owners while others broke into the residences, stealing more than $1.5 million worth of items. Thanks to the great investigative work of our law enforcement partners, our Statewide Prosecutors have charged them with serious felony counts and these criminals will be held accountable.”

FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said, “Like so many others before them, these criminals entered our country illegally and found their way to Florida to victimize our citizens. But under the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody and sheriffs like Grady Judd and Chad Chronister, law and order matters and that means the safety of our citizens will always be a top priority. I thank our FDLE agents and analysts who worked diligently on this investigation.”

Timelines for suspects in the United States

Geraldine Galeano-Perez

• Illegally in the country from Colombia.

• Criminal History in Columbia: Illegal Trafficking or Possession of Firearms and Ammunition, Grand Larceny – Sentenced to 4 years and 7 months (Bogota, Colombia)

• Illegally entered the United States from Mexico on or about July 13th, 2021, near Hidalgo, Texas.

• Was apprehended by the US border Patrol and was processed as an NTA. (Notice to Appear).

• Was ordered removed in Absentia by an Immigration Judge on December 15th, 2022, in New York.

• Criminal history in US- NYCPD 2/4/2022 (Criminal possession of controlled substance & Possession of a Forged Instrument) and DEA New York 6/9/2022 (Money Laundering).

• Was ordered to be deported by an immigration Judge in 2023, but failed to appear for the hearing.

• Arrested in Hillsborough County on 4/23/2024

• Charged with Traveling across county lines to commit a Burglary of a Dwelling ($30,000 bond)

• Charged with Possession of burglary tools ($2500.00 bond)

• An ICE hold (detainer) was placed on Geraldine on the same day as the arrest.

• On 4/24/2024, a GPS monitor was ordered for her (If ICE hold was removed)

• It was also ordered that she surrender her passport.

• Posted a $32,500 bond on 4/25/2024.

• On 4/26/2024 she was transported to the Tampa Border Patrol Facility for processing, but they did not have enough beds for her due it being a non-violent crime and she was going to be released. (Without GPS)

• On 4/26/2024, PCSO obtained an arrest warrant for 17 counts of forgery and 14 counts of false information to a pawn broker. It was discovered she was using multiple aliases such as Ana Villalta” and “Ana Villalta Herrera.” These aliases she used to pawn approximately $25,000.00 worth of items.

• 4/26/2024, HCSO responded back out to border patrol to take Geraldine in to custody for the outstanding PCSO warrant.

• On 5/1/2024, she was extradited from the Hillsborough County Jail to the Polk County Jail.

• A judge assigned an elevated bond of $20,000 per each count of the (F2)-False information to a pawn broker and a pre-set bond of $5000.00 bond was set for the (F3)- Forgery charges. A GPS was not granted due to the elevated bonds.

• Geraldine is still in custody at the Polk County Jail with a $365,000 bond and an ICE hold.

Geiler Orobio-Cabezas

• Geiler was arrested in Troy, Michigan on 2/8/23 for Home Invasion (Burglary) and he was sentenced to 170 days in jail and then scheduled for deportation.

• He was ordered deported in July 2023

• Arrested in Hillsborough County on 4/23/2024, charged with Traveling across county lines to commit a Burglary of a Dwelling ($30,000 bond) and Possession of burglary tools ($2500.00 bond)

• An ICE hold (detainer) was placed on Orobio-Cabezas on the same day as the arrest.

• On 4/24/2024, a GPS monitor was ordered for him (If ICE hold was removed)

• It was also ordered that he surrender his passport.

• Posted a $32,500 bond on 4/25/2024.

• On 4/26/2024 he was transported to the Tampa Border Patrol Facility for processing.

• Geiler was determined to be an aggravated 2nd re-entry and was an automatic hold for US Federal custody.

• How and where he re-entered is unknown but that is why he is being federally prosecuted.

• On 4/29/2024 He was transported to Pinellas County jail for the Federal hold.

• Currently in custody at Pinellas County Jail as of 7/3/2024.

• Pled guilty to the re-entry charge and is set for sentencing September 6th

Milton Ayala-Sierra

• Illegally in the country from Colombia, he entered the USA from Mexico in July, 2021 near Hidalgo, Texas.

• Was apprehended by the US Border Patrol and processed as an NTA. (Notice to Appear)

• Is a Confirmed ATD (Alternative to detention) violator.

• On July 30th,2021 removed his GPS tracking device and the case was forwarded to Fugitive operations for apprehension.

• Was ordered removed in Absentia by an Immigration Judge on December 15, 2022 in New York.

• Criminal history in US- DEA New York 6/9/2022 (Money Laundering). Arrested with Geraldine. (2/4/2022) New York City Police Department- Possession of a Forged Instrument and Driving without a license.

• Was ordered to be removed by an immigration Judge in 2023, but failed to appear at the hearing.

• Arrested in Hillsborough County on 4/23/2024 and charged with Traveling across county lines to commit a Burglary of a Dwelling ($30,000 bond) and Possession of burglary tools ($2500.00 bond).

• An ICE hold (detainer) was placed on Milton on the same day as the arrest.

• Per the Department of Homeland Security, there was PC that the subject is a removable alien (Refer to Immigration Detainer).

• On 4/24/2024, a GPS monitor was ordered for him (If ICE hold was removed)

• It was also ordered that he surrender his passport.

• Posted a $32,500 bond on 4/25/2024.

• On 4/26/2024 he was transported to the Tampa Border Patrol Facility for processing.

• Milton was transferred to Pinellas County Jail until 4/29/24 and then was going to be transported to the Krome Facility in Miami to prepare for depart regardless of the status of his pending criminal charges due to having bonded out.

• On 4/28/2024, Kissimmee Police Department authored a warrant for Unlawful use of a 2-way communication device and Dealing in Stolen property.

• On 4/29/2024 he was transferred to Pinellas County jail, which is a temporary holding facility for immigration.

• Later transferred to Krome Miami awaiting extradition to Osceola County Jail for the Kissimmee PD charges.

• On 5/1/2024, FCIC/NCIC would add that Milton is a National Security threat due to his involvement in the organized burglaries.

• On 5/17/2024, was extradited to Osceola County Jail ref the Kissimmee PD charges.

• On 5/22/2024, posted a $3000.00 bond and was transferred back to Miami Krome.

• On 6/24/2024 he was deported back to Columbia.

Jason Higuera-Ruiz

• Jason illegally entered the U.S. in December 2021 through San Luis, Arizona (Yuma Border Patrol Station)-Disposition “paroled” due to custody constraints and instructed to report to ICE.

• On March 3/3/22, Notice to Appear from Denver Immigration and Customs for Alien Present without Admission or Parole.

• 1/4/24 arrested for DUI-Kansas Highway Patrol

• Arrested in Hillsborough County on 4/23/2024, and charged with Traveling across county lines to commit a Burglary of a Dwelling ($30,000 bond) and Possession of burglary tools ($2500.00 bond)

• An ICE hold (detainer) was placed on Higuera-Ruiz on the same day as the arrest.

• Per the Department of Homeland Security, there was PC that the subject is a removable alien (Refer to Immigration Detainer).

• After this arrest it was learned Jason had been arrested by Polk County SO on 4/6/24 for No Valid DL and had posted a cash bond, and was pending a court date.

• On 4/24/2024, a GPS monitor was ordered for him (If ICE hold was removed). Also ordered that he surrender passport.

• Posted a $32,500 bond on 4/25/2024.

• On 4/26/2024 he was transported to the Tampa Border Patrol Facility for processing.

• Due to Jason having filed asylum paperwork in Denver, Colorado he would not be detained for deportation and had been processed out of their facility. Border Patrol was advised Jason had been ordered by a Hillsborough County judge to be fitted with a GPS ankle monitor if he bonded and prior to release. Jason was released a very short time later from Border Patrol custody.

• PCSO authored an arrest warrant for Jason for Possession of Burglary Tools and this was entered into NCIC/FCIC.

• On 4/27/24, Jason was located at an apartment complex and was into custody and transported to the Orange County Jail.

• A PCSO request was made for elevated bonds and a GPS ankle monitor upon release. Both request denied by the Judge. Orange County does not have a GPS monitoring system active in their criminal justice system.

• Jason was extradited to Polk County on 4/30/24 and released on bond and GPS ankle monitor on 5/1/24.

• On 5/8/24, detectives from Polk County SO were informed that Jason had cut his ankle monitor off on 5/3/24 while at or near his residence in Orange County, and could not be located. A NO BOND warrant has been issued for his arrest.

• Currently AT-LARGE