Man Killed In Head-On Collision Between Pickup Truck and Semi-Tractor Trailer

An early morning head-on collision north of Lakeland Saturday, August 17, 2024 left one man dead, and caused the road to be closed for about five hours.

The crash occurred on US 98 North at Earnest Road; Polk County Fire Rescue and deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at around 3:16 am.

Based on evidence and statements, PCSO Traffic Homicide detectives have determined that a semi-truck was northbound on US 98 North while the victim’s 2020 Chevy Silverado was traveling south. The driver of the pickup truck attempted to pass another southbound vehicle and entered the northbound lane while doing so, which placed him directly into the path of the semi-truck.

The driver of the semi-truck and his passenger, both from Orlando, were uninjured during the crash.

The driver of the Chevy pick-up, a 36-year old Tampa man, was killed instantly.

All three men were wearing seatbelts.

No criminal or civil charges are expected, but the crash remains under investigation.