Sheriff Judd To Brief Media Tomorrow On Organized Home Burglary Ring Spanning 6 Counties For 1.7 Million In Stolen Goods

Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the media Thursday, August 15, 2024 at 1:30 pmregarding a 17-month investigation of a South American Theft Group (SATG) who burglarized homes in six Florida counties, stealing nearly $1.7 million in property.

All of the suspects were living in Winter Garden, Florida, and were in the United States illegally. They specifically targeted homes belonging to small business owners.

The briefing will take place at the Sheriff’s Operation Center at 1891 Jim Keene Boulevard, Winter Haven.

