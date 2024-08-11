How Many Counties Border Polk County Florida & Other Facts

Polk County, Florida has 1,798.1 square miles of land area and is the 4th largest county in Florida by total area. Polk County, Florida is bordered by Highlands County, Lake County, Osceola County, Pasco County, Manatee County, Orange County, Okeechobee County, Hillsborough County, Sumter County, and Hardee County.

With over 2,000 square miles of land and water, Polk is the 4th largest county in the state. We have 17 municipalities – the largest being Lakeland, Winter Haven, Lake Wales, Bartow, Haines City and Davenport (full list), and have a current estimated population of over 810,000.

That population is larger than three states in the United States of American. Those states would be

North Dakota (788,940), Alaska (733,536), Vermont (647,818) and Wyoming (647,818)