Auburndale Police Reporting 61 Yr Old Woman Was Struck & Critically Injured This Morning

The Auburndale Police Department investigated a traffic crash which occurred today, August 9, 2024, at approximately 0725 hours. The incident involved a vehicle and a pedestrian resulting in serious bodily injury. The crash took place on US Highway 92 West and near the intersection of 2nd Street in Auburndale.

At the time of the incident, a 61-year-old Black female was attempting to cross Highway 92, walking southbound from 2nd Street. As she was entering the median, she was struck by a vehicle crossing the same median and attempting to travel westbound on Highway 92 from Old Winter Haven Road. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is fully cooperating with traffic investigators.

The pedestrian was transported by medical personnel to Lakeland Regional Medical Health and is currently in critical condition. Efforts to locate and notify the next of kin are ongoing.

An updated news release will be provided as more information becomes available.