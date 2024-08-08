Pedestrian Struck & Killed Early Thursday Morning In Lakeland

Pedestrian fatally injured by a box truck early Thursday morning near Lakeland

An adult male pedestrian was struck and killed by a box truck on Combee Road Thursday morning, August 8, 2024 in an unincorporated area of Lakeland.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire Rescue were dispatched at about 3:44 am to the scene on Combee Road (State Road 659) at Main Street (County Road 542).

The victim was transported to a local hospital with traumatic head injuries, but died shortly after arrival.

The driver of the box truck was not injured and was cooperative with the investigation.

Based on the investigation of evidence and a witness statement, the victim had been walking in a northbound lane of Combee Road. The box truck was also traveling north and was preparing to make a right turn (east) onto Main Street, when the victim was hit.

The victim was wearing black pants and a black shirt at the time of the crash.

Combee Road was closed for approximately three hours.

The investigation remains ongoing, but no charges are anticipated.

Detectives are still attempting to notify a next of kin for the victim whose last known address was in Orlando