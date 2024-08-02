Sandbag Sites In Mulberry, Lakeland, Frostproof, Fort Meade, Dundee & Poinciana

Sandbag Sites to Open in Polk County on Saturday

Bartow, Fla. (August 2, 2024) — Polk County is making sandbags available throughout the county onSaturday, August 3 only. Locations below will be open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sandbag site locations are:

Mulberry/South Lakeland – Loyce E. Harpe Park, 500 W. Carter Road

Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland

Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9 th St., Fort Meade

St., Fort Meade Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof

Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale

Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee

Poinciana Park – 5109 Allegany Road, Kissimmee 34759

A maximum of 10 sandbags will be provided to each household address to help prevent water intrusion into the home. You will need to bring a driver license to show your local address.

Residents living in flood prone areas are encouraged to sandbag their homes. To protect against water damage, follow these simple sandbagging techniques. At the area where water can enter a structure:

If not working on concrete, dig a small ditch just deep enough to go below ground level. The ditch should be back far enough from the entrance to allow room to place optional submersible (sump) pumps into the protected area. The edge of the visqueen should be placed in the ditch as a bottom layer.

Place the first row of sandbags in ditch, fold visqueen over the top of first row, place a second row of bags on top, fold visqueen back over, place a third row of bags on top, and so on. This creates an “S” pattern with the visqueen.

Depending on the size of the barrier, submersible (sump) pumps can be used. The barrier will not completely stop water from entering the protected area; however, with the by properly placing bags, visqueen and sump pumps, water, in most cases, can be removed quickly.