Polk Deputies Say Man Stole Little Girls Purple Bike & Painted Handle Bars Yellow Because He Liked The Lakers Colors

On Saturday morning (July 27th) Deputy Lofton and Deputy Sookhoo began an investigation of a stolen bicycle in the area of Timbercreek Loop and Saddle Creek Road in Lakeland.

The bicycle was a girl’s light purple Huffy, and it had been stolen from the victim’s front porch.

During the investigation, deputies found a neighbor whose security camera captured the theft occurring at around 11pm the night before.

One of the deputies looked at the video and recognized the suspect as 35-year old James Calhoun. They showed the video to two other deputies who also recognized the suspect as James Calhoun.

Deputies soon located James Calhoun and showed him the video. James denied it was him in the video, but James was in possession of the girl’s light purple Huffy bicycle. The bike had freshly painted yellow handlebars. James said he painted them because he liked the colors of the Los Angels Lakers.

James denied stealing the bicycle. He claimed he traded his old bike for the girl’s bike earlier in the day with “some random person.”

James was arrested and charged with burglary and theft.

The bicycle was returned to the victim, who we’ve been told celebrated her 12th birthday that very same day.