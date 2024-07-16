He Started His Career as a Legislative Aide. Now He Wants to be a Legislator.

chad davis

by James Coulter

He started his career studying law in law school, then helping draft laws as a legislative aide. Now Chad Davis wants to create laws by running for the State House of Representatives.

As someone who interned with think tanks then worked as a legislative aide for a local senator, he is intimately familiar with public policy and the legislative process, thus making him the most qualified to pass laws as a state representative.

“I am the only experienced person in this race in the legislative process,” he said. “I know what the job entails. I have done it from the inside. I understand how the process works and what mistakes to avoid….[If elected] I will be ready to work from day one.”

A fourth generation Winter Haven resident, Davis grew up in a family dedicated to serving the public and their community. His father was a judge for 32 years and the mayor of Winter Haven in 1978. His parents were involved in their local community and church, and Davis very much wanted to follow in their footsteps.

“I was inspired to help my community become better and grow,” he said. “My inspiration was to consider something in public service, having grown up in that environment.”

Initially, Davis attended seminary to become a Catholic priest. However, after studying philosophy, he decided to attend law school and earn his master’s degree in public policy. After working a couple summer internships for government and advocacy organizations in Washington D.C., he desired to seek a career outside the Beltway.

As someone with a law degree, former senator Kelli Stargel saw potential in hiring him as an aide with experience in law. So, he worked alongside her during her eight years as senator. His experience allowed him to learn the legislative process inside and out, providing him valuable experience very few new lawmakers have.

“During those eight years, I learned the legislative process well,” he said. “I learned the budget process very well, which is a complicated thing to figure out. With the District 48 seat now open, the timing is right for me to use my experience to serve our community.”

As a devout Catholic, he holds the deep conviction that all people are created in the image of God and thus possess individual dignity and worth. He also considers the family unit to be the building block of society. As such, he values limited government and family values.

If elected to his position, he expects to address issues as they arise. However, he is keenly interested in helping homeowners access affordable insurance and alleviate their financial burdens. After all, if the family is the building block of society, then owning a home is imperative for that family unit to thrive.

As someone who has worked extensively in Tallahassee, Davis would bring with him the necessary skills to collaborate and form relationships with lawmakers on all levels, thus helping expediate the legislative process.

“I expect it to be very collaborative going in as a freshman member,” he said. “The most important thing for me is to contribute as part of a team. By being prepared to work with my fellow Polk County legislative delegation, I think we will be very effective and successful.”