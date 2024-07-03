318,000 Square-Foot Logistics Center Breaks Ground Off Hamilton Rd. In Lakeland

Press Release

JLL tapped by Summit Real Estate Group to lease new industrial park in Polk County, Florida

The 318,000-square-foot speculative development broke ground this month, with plans of completion slated for Q4 of this year.

Lakeland, FL, July 3, 2024 –JLL announces today that Summit Real Estate Group has selected the firm to manage leasing for Hamilton Logistics Center, a new 318,000-square-foot facility located at 4141 Hamilton Road in Lakeland, Polk County, Florida, the country’s fifth fastest-growing metro. Construction is currently underway at the industrial park, which will feature two state-of-the-art buildings ranging in size from 135,000 to 183,000 square feet.

The JLL brokerage team of Executive Managing Director John Dunphy, and Associate, Olivia Brock, will spearhead leasing efforts on behalf of the building’s ownership group, Summit Real Estate Group. Summit is an independent, industrial investment real estate company focused on opportunities within select U.S. markets. With over 25 years of experience, Summit has extensive expertise in land sourcing and entitlement, design and construction, equity and debt financing, leasing, and asset and property management.

“As demand for new, quality industrial product throughout the area continues to remain robust, Polk County has emerged as a top choice for occupiers and investors in manufacturing, distribution and logistics,” said JLL’s John Dunphy. “Thanks to its strategic location along one of the state’s major thoroughfares and the top-of-the line amenities, we feel confident a project like Hamilton Logistics Center will be well received and appeal to a variety of users across all sectors.”

Rendition Of New Logistics Center In Lakeland

To accommodate small to mid-size tenants, Building 100 at Hamilton Logistics Center will be 134,970 square feet with 36 dock high doors, a truck court depth of 135’, and 124 parking spaces. Directly south, Building 200 will span 182,985 square feet with 42 dock high doors, a truck depth of 190’ including 55’ trailer parks with 60 spaces, and 148 parking spaces. Both buildings will feature a clear height of 32’ with two drive-in ramps. Additional amenities at the park include rear-load configurations, tilt-wall construction, spec and build-to-suit office space, and 60’ speed bays.

Located in the heart of Polk County in the “I-4” corridor, Hamilton Logistics Center is situated in a well-known distribution hub, surrounded by nationally recognized companies. The property is 30 miles west of Tampa and 60 miles east of Orlando, providing future tenants the opportunity to benefit from an abundant labor pool. Data from the Central Florida Development Council recognizes Polk County as Florida’s Best Place for Business, with advanced manufacturing being a high-growth industry. Additionally, according to JLL’s Q1 Industrial Insights Report for Polk County, demand in the area remains robust with asking rates posting 10.6% growth year-over-year.

Rendition Of New Logistics Center In Lakeland

About JLL

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $20.8 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 108,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.