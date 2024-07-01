Polk County Repeals Burn Ban

BARTOW, Fla. (July 1, 2024) — Thanks to an increase in rain, Polk County is repealing the active burn ban today, July 1. The Polk County Fire Chief declared a burn ban throughout Polk County on May 28, due to dangerous fire conditions throughout the county.

Less than 10 percent of Polk County is averaging over 500 on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) and the average KBDI across Polk County is 312. The KBDI index is used as an indicator to determine the likelihood and severity of brush fires. The scale begins at zero, which is no danger and rises to 800, which is extreme danger.

Polk County could reinstate a burn ban if conditions get dry once again.

The repeal means residents in all unincorporated Polk and municipalities who participated in the burn ban can now burn yard debris, campfires, bonfires and construction debris.

Fire officials warn residents celebrating Independence Day to be mindful and use caution when using fireworks, ensuring they are a safe distance from structures and people.