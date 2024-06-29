PCSO Investigating A Fatal Pedestrian Accident Which Is Blocking Eastbound Lanes Of SR 60 In Mulberry

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a fatal pedestrian involved crash that is shutting down all eastbound lanes of SR 60 between Willow Oak Rd and Pine Grove Rd until further notice. The initial call came in at approximately 10:08pm and multiple units from the Polk County Fire Rescue including an ambulance and fire truck.

The driver who struck the pedestrian stayed at the scene to assist the pedestrian.

Please use alternate routes.

We will update as more information is released.