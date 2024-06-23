Lakeland Hooters Appears To Have Abruptly Closed Permanently

A viral post released on Facebook, purportedly from an employee, shows Lakeland Hooters abruptly and permanently closed. If this post is true, unfortunately no press release or statement, it wouldn’t be the first time a Hooters closed abruptly with no warning to employees or the community. According to an article in the Arcadiana Advocate a similar situation happened at a Louisiana location in January. Abruptly closed with no warmth at all to employees.

According to multiple comments by purported employees the company had a meeting and advised all employees this morning and everyone including management was let go. Here is an excerpt of a letter, reportedly by the company, to employees:

“6/23/2024

Dear Hooters of Lakeland Team Members,

Like many restaurants under pressure from current market conditions, Hooters has made the difficult decision to close a select number of underperforming stores including the Hooters of Lakeland located at 3437 South Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33803, effective today, June 23, 2024. We deeply regret that we were not able to give you notice. Please trust that we did everything we could to avoid closing this location and the decision was not made lightly. We appreciate your hard work of and dedication and support of the Hooters Brand”

Letter shared on Facebook

Here are some comments by purported employees:

The DailyRidge has reached out to Hooters Of America LLC. for comment, but as of this article no response has been received.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information is released.

Updated Google Search Of Restaurant