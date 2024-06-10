Former Lakeland McDonalds Employee Charged With Armed Robbery Of Her Former Restaurant

LAKELAND, FL (June10, 2024) – On Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 12:09 a.m., Lakeland Police officers responded to an armed robbery which just occurred at McDonald’s, 2835 South Florida Avenue.

During the incident a masked female entered the business, armed with a handgun and a note. She forced the employees to the back of the business, took their cell phones from them and demanded money. The suspect was given cash inside a green bank bag. She returned the cell phones back to the employees before she fled the scene.

Victims/employees of the business recognized the suspect as a former employee, Iesha Williams (age 33), based on her mannerisms and stature. Responding officers began to gather information on Williams and the vehicle she drove, which was a burgundy Dodge Charger. Williams was found driving the Charger near the Heritage Landing’s subdivision about 30 minutes later. When the vehicle was stopped Williams had changed clothes, however, the clothing and mask worn during the robbery along with the money bag, money, and firearm were located in the vehicle.

Williams was interviewed and confessed to committing the robbery. She was charged with Robbery with a Firearm (Life Felony), four counts of Armed Kidnapping (Life Felony) and four counts of Tampering in a 1st Degree Felony Proceeding (1st Degree Felony).